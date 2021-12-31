Roquetas’ Moragas celebrations kept up with tradition (and social distancing)

ROQUETAS celebrated its traditional Moragas celebrations on the La Romanilla beach this year.

These were not held in 2020 owing to the pandemic and even this year’s event on December 29 did not follow the usual pattern as there was no overcrowding and the groups were careful to maintain social distancing.

This year’s dance at the Club Nautico was cancelled and Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat had earlier called for “caution” during what he described as the town’s most important fiestas.

“I have to thank all Roquetas residents for the sense of responsibility they have shown in celebrating the Moragas in a way that is very different from what we are used to,” Amat said afterwards.

The weather remained fine as families and friends enjoyed the migas, paellas and barbecued sardines that play an important part in the celebrations.

For generations the Moragas – an Almeria version of a cookout – has been held on the Roquetas beaches, originally celebrating the return of the fishing boats after months away at sea and welcoming the approaching New Year.