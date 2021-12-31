Racism, death and a sex scandal: Was 2021 the worst year for the Queen?

The year 2021 has been memorable for everyone, but it’s also been one of the most dramatic years in history for the Queen and her family.

Despite her Majesty calling 1992 “Annus horribilis,” the year 2021 has also been one of the most dramatic years in history for the Windsors, including race allegations, the death of Prince Philip and the sex scandal of Prince Andrew.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April at the age of 99 wasn’t a complete shock following his spell in hospital, however, it is something that devastated the royal family and sparked tributes from around the world.

And who could forget the heartbreaking image of the Queen, 95, sat alone in St George’s Chapel at Windsor as she farewelled her husband amid the Covid pandemic.

We also saw Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah, after turning their backs on royal life, to discuss bullying and racism claims in the family.

The royals have tried to keep a dignified silence around the claims and with Harry due to release a book next year about his royal life, there are questions surrounding whether the Sussex’s will return to the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The impending court case for the Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, following sex abuse claims in his entanglement with Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, will also be coming to a head next week as Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and other abuse claims last night.

Prince Andrew’s legal team are still aiming to get the case dismissed.

There have also been multiple health concerns for the Queen this year, including an overnight stay in hospital and missing important events such as Remembrance Sunday, a trip to Northern Ireland and the COP26 Climate Change summit.

The monarch also faced heartbreak over the death of her closest aide and confidant, Ann Fortune Fitzroy, at the beginning of the month.

Most recently, the Queen gave an emotional speech on Christmas Day, her first without her husband, the same day an intruder armed with a crossbow was seen on the grounds of Windsor Castle where the Queen, Camilla and Prince Charles were due to hold their Christmas celebrations.