Pfizer Covid pill approved for use in UK for those most at risk

Pfizer’s Covid pill has been approved for use in the UK for those who are over the age of 18 with mild to moderate infection and are more at risk of their illness worsening.

The approval comes as the country is experiencing record numbers of Covid cases amid the wave of the Omicron variant.

According to data, the pill, Paxlovid, works best when taken in the early stages of infection, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said today, December 31. It has been recommended that the drug be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.

This month, Pfizer said Paxlovid showed almost 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in patients that are in the high-risk category, with recent data suggesting the drug is effective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement: “We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting.”