Manchester City defender João Cancelo assaulted by burglars

Manchester City defender João Cancelo has been assaulted by burglars.

The 27-year-old said he attempted to fight off the gang.

MANCHESTER CITY star João Cancelo was injured on Thursday, December 30 while trying to fight off a gang of burglars who assaulted the defender and left him with several cuts to his face. The thieves managed to steal his jewellery, according to the player.

The 27-year-old, who has been in scintillating form for The Citizens this season, shared the message with his fans on Instagram.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” he wrote.

“When you show resistance this is what happens. I don’t know how there are people with such meanness. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. After so many obstacles in my life this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”

Full statement from Joao Cancelo: pic.twitter.com/v3MW6szUwo

— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 30, 2021

Manchester City said they were “shocked and appalled” by the attack.

A statement from the league leaders said: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”

According to the club, staff were with Joao Cancelo overnight to support both him and his family and a decision will be taken in the morning as to whether he will travel with the City squad to London for the Arsenal fixture.

Man City are set to face Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

