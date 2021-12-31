Malaga ends the year with only eight municipalities COVID-free

As the year comes to an end in the middle of the sixth wave, only eight municipalities in Malaga are currently COVID-free.

The year 2021 is ending in the middle of the sixth wave of COVID, which has given us many of the highest numbers of daily infections from the entire pandemic. On Thursday, December 30, the rate was over 1,000, with a 2-week cumulative incidence of 1,047.3 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants. Only eight municipalities in the province are currently COVID-free.

Specificially, the areas that have not recorded any infections in the last 14 days are Salares, in the health district of Axarquía, and Alpandeire, Cartajima, Faraján, Jimera de Líbar, Júzcar, Parauta and Pujerra, in the district of Serranía.

However, Serranía also has the municipalities with the highest rates in Malaga: Algatocín, with a cumulative incidence of 3,562.7 cases; Cuevas del Becerro, with a rate of 2,254.2, and Benarrabá, with 2,242.2.

In total, 34 municipalities in Malaga are high-risk, with rates of more than 1,000 cases. In the district of Malaga, the rate in the capital is 1,185.2, and in Rincón de la Victoria it is 1,127.8.

In Axarquía, there are eleven areas with rates over 1,000: Alcaucín (1,755.2); Alfarnatejo (1,098.9); Algarrobo (1,342.3); Benamargosa (1,302.9); Benamocarra (1,214.7); Casabermeja (1,570.7); Colmenar (1,496.0); Nerja (1,054.7); Torrox (1,114.6), Vélez-Málaga (1,517.6) and La Viñuela (1,021.9).

It is of note that in the Costa del Sol region, no municipality exceeds 1,000 but all except Benahavís (258.1) are above 500 cases per every 100,000 inhabitants, and are therefore considered high-risk.

Antequera (1,062.5); Cañete La Real (1,347.2); Cuevas de San Marcos (1,166.3); Fuente de Piedra (1,352.4) and Villanueva de la Concepción (1,155.7) are the rates of incidence in the health district of La Vega.

In addition to Algatocín, Cuevas del Becerro and Benarrabá, the district of Serranía also has the following municipalities: Arriate (1,053.4); Atajate (1,183.4); Benadalid (1,287.6); Benaoján (1,445.3); Montecorto (1,023.9), Ronda (1,221.5) and Serrato (1.867,2).

Lastly, in Valle del Guadalhorce, six of the municipalities exceed 1,000 cases, and they are Alhaurín de la Torre (1,552.1); Alhaurín el Grande (1,017.4); Carratraca (1,351.4); Casarabonela (1,790.0), Coín (1,393.7) and Pizarra (1,270.6).

