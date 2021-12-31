Long arm of the law catches up with Moroccan fugitive in Almeria

INTERNATIONAL ARRESTS: Twelve fugitives arrested in Almeria province during 2021 Photo credit: Policia Nacional

A MOROCCAN male wanted by the Moroccan authorities was arrested at Almeria City’s bus station.

Now awaiting extradition, he was located during a random Policia Nacional check.  These are carried out in line with Spain’s Level Four terrorism threat, although the detainee was wanted in connection with immigration offences for which he faces a 20-year prison term.

Throughout 2021, the Policia Nacional in Almeria province detained 12 fugitives from justice in Romania, Morocco, Albania and Italy.

They were located in El Ejido, Roquetas and Berja and were wanted for crimes including homicide, drugs trafficking, forged documents and receiving stolen goods.

