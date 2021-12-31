Guardia Civil arrests 35 people in Seville for selling hard drugs at news kiosks

The Guardia Civil has arrested 35 people in Seville for selling hard drugs at news kiosks and other places frequented by teenagers.

The Guardia Civil has arrested 35 people in various towns in Seville. Fifteen of those arrested have been sent to prison. They were members of an organisation that used minors to sell drugs in places frequented by teenagers, including at news kiosks.

The arrests took place at Aznalcóllar, Sanlúcar la Mayor, Olivares and Umbrete after 23 home searches, which resulted in the dismantling of sixteen points where drugs were produced and sold. The drugs included cocaine, heroin, cannabis and methamphetamine, reported the Guardia Civil.

The officers became aware that residents of Aznalcóllar and Sanlúcar la Mayor were selling drugs at various points and were using underage teenagers to avoid raising suspicion in bars and other places frequented by teenagers.

The organisation was even using news kiosks to sell drugs. The police seized highly pure cocaine from one of them, enough for more than 800 doses.

The criminal organisation also had people who warned of police checks via instant messaging groups.

Most of the places where the drugs could be bought were in previously occupied housing in which the electricity and water had been tampered with, thereby increasing the organisation’s earnings even more.

The police also seized other cutting agents, such as a large quantity of caffeine anhydrous, which can cause significant toxic effects if quantities greater than 1-2 grams are consumed. It was used “without control” by the members of the organisation.

They also seized a loaded shotgun, five long imitation weapons and four short imitation weapons, a moped and numerous stolen objects, including motorcycles used by the youngest members for distribution of the drugs.

The operation began in April, when the Guardia Civil detected a link between a series of crimes such as thefts, altercations with law enforcement forces and people running away from police checks.

