Government approves tender for 92 officially protected homes to be built

The Balearic Government Council last week started the procedure for the construction of 92 new public protection homes (VPP). They will be built in 8 developments, located in Palma, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Inca, Puigpunyent, Es Migjorn, and Fornells.

After the green light was given to spend €13.8 million, the IBAVI has already published the tenders for the presentation of bids by interested companies. These tenders are adapted to the new market prices of construction materials, and include adaptation clauses in the event of a possible lack of supplies or any changes in prices.

These are the first works to be tendered in 2022. At the same time as these new developments begin, the first homes that are just being built at this time will also begin to be delivered.

Around 600 homes are currently under development on the islands as a whole, and 13 of them – from two of the developments in Palma – are already finished. In 2022 it is forecast that there will be a minimum of 144 more homes under construction, and that 534 of those that are already underway will be finished.

Throughout 2022, these homes will pass into the hands of the families demanding this housing. Three of the new developments are being constructed in Palma, adding 42 new VPPs, with an investment of €5,457,711.

In total, there is a promotion of 25 publicly protected housing units located in Calle Lope de Vega No3, in Palma, for an amount of €3,105,570; 11 public housing units on Calle Rut, in Es Coll d’en Rabassa, for a price of €1,558,953, 19 PPVs on Calle Salvador Espriu, and the promotion of 57 VPPs in the El Molinar neighborhood.

Another promotion includes 15 homes on Calle Ancora in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar; one of 9 houses in Calle Ses Marjades de Inca, and the third one of 6 houses in Puigpunyent, in Ses Veles, with a tender budget of €808,834, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

