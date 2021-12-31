Germany: Ban on British tourists set to be lifted.

The ban will be lifted next week, some good news for the new year.

IN some good news as we approach the new year, the ban placed on British tourists travelling to Germany is set to be lifted. The German embassy announced on Thursday, December 30 that the Covid travel ban would be lifted from midnight on Tuesday (January 4) – which is 11 pm (UK time) on Monday, January 3.

A travel ban was imposed on arrivals to the country from the UK on Sunday, December 19, in response to the extremely high level of Omicron infections. Only German nationals and residents were allowed into Germany from the UK unless they were transiting through the country.

However, the announcement does come with some restrictions.

The embassy has stated that travellers will have to be fully vaccinated or have an important reason for travelling to be allowed to enter the country, although those who have been fully jabbed will not need a negative Covid test or have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps labelled the move a “welcome development from our German colleagues.”

Welcome development from our German colleagues https://t.co/mhCZ5gNMvx — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 30, 2021

Currently, Brits are banned from travelling to 30 countries, although now that Germany has announced a lift of their travel ban, passengers will be hoping more will follow suit.

Full list of 30 countries closed to UK travellers, as of December 21.

Germany

France

India

Japan

Morocco

Australia

China

New Zealand

Hong Kong

Falkland Islands

Suriname

Papua New Guinea

Pitcairn Islands

Tonga

Cook Islands

Nauru

Turkmenistan

Bhutan

Laos

Kuwait

Macao

Iran

Mongolia

Myanmar

Benin

Eritrea

Gabon

If you are planning on travelling abroad, be mindful that rules and restrictions during the pandemic can change very quickly.

