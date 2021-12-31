Former Mouseketeer Tiffini Hale dies aged 46 following cardiac arrest on Christmas Day

Former Mouseketeer Tiffini Hale dies aged 46 following a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day.

Tributes flood social media for the former star of the Disney-created pop group The Party.

TRIBUTES have flooded social media after former Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer, Tiffini Hale, dies aged 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day.

Tiffini Hale was one of the original cast members on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club – where she co-starred alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake – and was also part of the Disney-created pop group The Party, where she performed alongside Deedee Magno, Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre and Damon Pampolina

The actress also appeared on Blossom and The Kendall K. & Friends Show.

According to her costars and bandmates, Hale suffered a cardiac arrest, which left her in a coma and sadly the actress died on Christmas Day.

Tiffini’s former co-stars Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton took to social media to confirm the sad news.

Their joint statement read: “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma.

“After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.

They continued: “Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.

“Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.”

“On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini,” they continued.

The post concluded: “Her beauty, talent, style and fun-loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories. Forever Yours, Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon, and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family.”

Steven Universe actress Jennifer Paz said: “I’m so so sorry for your loss. I’m holding a space in my heart for you. Sending you love and prayers.”

Game Night co-host Eden Espinosa added: “Omg DeeDee. I’m so sorry for this immense loss.”

Broadway actress Susan Negan wrote: “Gone far too soon – sending love and prayers.”

Sideswiped actress Carly Craig mentioned: “Wow. DeeDee. I’m so shocked and sad to hear this. Sending you all so much love. So so sorry.”

