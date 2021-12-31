Fire service guaranteed for 20 Almeria province municipalities

THE Bomberos de Almeria fire brigade will cover municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants in 2022 and 2023.

Almeria’s Local Government Board gave the go-ahead to renewing the agreement between city hall and the Diputacion provincial council which came into effect on January 1 and continues until December 31, 2023.

The Almeria City fire brigade will continue to deal with fires and emergencies in 20 municipalities in the Nacimiento, Bajo Andrax and Almeria City’s metropolitan areas for which the Diputacion will pay a yearly €900,000, while maintaining a fire station in Gergal.

