Double miracle as woman has C-section and brain surgery at the same time

In what has turned out to be a double miracle, a woman in Turin had to have emergency surgery as the lives of both mother and baby were in danger, and both are recovering well.

Teresa Sgro, a 33-year-old Portuguese woman living in Turin, Italy, is recovering well from the life-or-death surgery she underwent a few days ago. She had to have an emergency operation in which she had a C-section and brain surgery at the same time.

She was almost 8 months pregnant when she went to Molinette hospital because she had extremely bad headaches. “I just wanted them to make the headaches go away,” she told local press.

The doctors detected a serious brain injury and they were able to intervene in time. As the neurosurgeon Diego Garbossa explained, “it is not frequent” to have to “protect the life of the mother and the newborn at the same time”.

The success of the double surgery was possible thanks to the excellent teamwork of the medical professionals. Neurosurgeons and gynecologists worked together in perfect coordination against the clock to save both lives.

The baby girl, who has been given the name of Alma, is in no danger now, and neither is her mother, who is grateful for “a wonderful Christmas present”. Teresa was able to hold her baby for the first time on Christmas Day.

