Craig Charles and family in lucky house fire escape

Former Coronation St star Craig Charles reveals a lucky escape his family had over Christmas



Speaking on his early afternoon radio show on BBC 6 Music, Craig Charles, the former Coronation Street, and Red Dwarf star, told how he and his family had a lucky escape over Christmas, when their house caught fire.

He revealed how a smoke alarm probably saved their lives as a fire broke out while they slept. “I’m actually going to share this because it has been on my mind while doing the show. Last night, or early this morning, my life got saved by a smoke alarm. In fact, my whole family’s life got saved by a smoke alarm so be careful with your candles”.

Charles continued, “What happened was…in my dream someone had left the fridge door open, and when the fridge door is open for too long it starts beeping, and that’s why I was kicking off in my dream. Then I heard one of my daughters shouting ‘Dad, Dad, the smoke alarm is going off'”.

“We got up, we went down and we have like a garland above the mantlepiece of twigs and berries and holly and a candle, I think it’s probably me who should have blown the candle out, I’m not sure, but I’m taking the blame anyway, it had set fire to the garland which had set fire to the wallpaper on the fireplace”.

“We’ve got this oval leather mirror and the leather had obviously been stretched over a plastic frame because the frame was blazing really hot. You couldn’t see anything. There was smoke everywhere”.

“We got buckets of water and put it all out but five more minutes and it would have really of taken hold. So the whole wall needs redoing. The ceiling is black with soot and the main front room of the house just smells of acrid plastic smoke so get yourself a smoke alarm and be careful with your candles”.

“I’m glad I got that off my chest. It has been on my mind all day. It was so frightening. Well done to Nellie and AJ for raising the alarm”, Graig Charles concluded, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

