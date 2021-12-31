Corrie star gets engaged in Gran Canaria beachside proposal

Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote is engaged to her musician boyfriend after a beachside proposal in Gran Canaria this week. The 30yo actress took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of the couple in front of a sunset after Kris Evans popped the question while on holiday on the sunshine island.

Alongside the photo she wrote a caption reading: “30/12/2021. Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying. @Krisevensmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me”, and tagged her location as ‘Cloud Nine’.

Georgia frequently documents the couple’s life together on the social media app, and takes plenty of photographs of her handsome partner, which pleases both sets of fans. Kris revealed the pair were on holiday in Gran Canaria earlier this week by sharing a poolside shot and wishing his followers a “Merry Krismas”.

The actress, who played Katy Armstrong on Corrie, has previously dated her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice. She dated the dancing hunk from her stint on the BBC show in 2015 until they announced their amicable split a year later.

Earlier this year she declared her feelings for Kris when she told her followers he was “the love of her life”. She wrote: “I genuinely feel beyond lucky you are mine. I had the BEST time with you yesterday for your birthday @krisevanmusic, couldn’t love you more if I tried.”

Back in April, way before the beachside proposal in Gran Canaria, she even begged him to make an honest woman of her in a live Q&A during lockdown. As he played on a video game, she asked him if he was “the one” as someone had questioned her through Instagram. He replied: “obviously”. She then went on to ask: “Can we get engaged?” to which there was a firm “Not yet”. She then went further and said: “No I want a ring. I want to be Mrs Evans. Hello?”

Looks like the actress got through to her partner and can now celebrate after the beautiful beachside proposal ushers in her new year.

