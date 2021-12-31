Children in Torremolinos will have the chance to see the Three Kings even though the town will not have its traditional parade, their Majesties have agreed once again to extend their stay so as not to disappoint the kids.

This year, they will split up so that between 11am and 2pm and then 5pm until 9pm, Melchior will be in the Plaza Costa del Sol, Gaspar in the Plaza de Andalucia and Balthasar in the Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso.

“Each will be situated in a tent with Christmas decorations and animation and the capacity and safety distance will be controlled so that all the little ones can approach the Three Kings without major inconvenience,” announced the Councillor for Events and Traditions of Torremolinos, José Manuel Ruiz.

Those children who visit the tents will receive sweets and stuffed animals to take away with them and will be able to converse with their favourite King to convey their requests for January 6 having previously deposited their letters in two Royal Mailboxes located in the Plaza Blas Infante, next to City Hall, and in Plaza Costa del Sol.

It’s not quite the excitement of watching the Kings riding their horses through Torremolinos but there will still be a great festive atmosphere especially as safety measures against the pandemic have been put in place.

