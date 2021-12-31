Chelsea bombshell as Lukaku says he wants to leave

Romelu Lukaku gives an explosive interview in which he says joining Chelsea was a big mistake



In an interview with broadcaster Sky Sports Italy, 28-year-old Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has really made his feelings known about his recent move to Chelsea, and how he believes it has been a mistake. After leading Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in eleven years, he left and joined the reigning champions of Europe.

Lukaku started well on his return to Stamford Bridge, bagging five goals in eight matches. Sadly, a run of injuries, then a bout of Covid, have seen him struggle over the last few months. Even when fully match fit though, Thomas Tuchel has left the big striker out of his team several times.

Lukaku told Sky Sport Italy, “Physically, I am fine. But I’m NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now”.

Following his departure last August, Inter fans, believed to have been members of the notorious Curva Nord ultras, defaced a mural of Lukaku. Online images showed it covered in black paint. They also unfurled a banner in Italian, that roughly translated, told the player, “You broke our balls”. They also accused him on their official Facebook of being a ‘money-grabber’.

“I think everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like this, how I left Inter, the way I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans – this bothers me, because it was not the right time”, Lukaku continued.

The Belgian added, “Now it’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, and I know I will RETURN to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is the right moment to talk, and let people know what really happened”.

“I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but when I’m still at the top level, to win more together. I want to apologize to the Inter fans, the timing of my words was wrong, what you did for me will remain forever”, Lukaku concluded, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

