Breaking: Teenage boy stabbed to death in Croydon, as teenage homicides in London equals record high.

The victims killer is still at large.

BREAKING NEWS – A teenage boy was stabbed to death in Croydon on Thursday, December 30 and the tragic death means that teenage homicide rates in London have equalled record high numbers in one year.

Met police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old died was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon shortly at around 7 pm (UK time).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The boy died at the scene despite first-aid efforts.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Officers attended and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from stab injuries.”

Officers “immediately provided first aid” while waiting for the London Ambulance Service paramedics, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: “Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.36 pm. “His next of kin have been informed.” No arrests have been made so far by police and the killer is still at large.

The death of the young boy represents the 29th killing of a teenager in London in 2021 – equalling the peak year for homicides of teenagers in the capital of 2008. Met Police Commander Alex Murray said: “I am deeply saddened by every single homicide this year, and greatly concerned by those that have been teenage killings. Each one is a tragedy leaving behind heartbroken families and distressed communities.” “My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted. They are not statistics, not just numbers, they all have families, and they all should have had their lives ahead of them. “They and their families have been robbed of something precious and we should all be doing everything we can to stop this,” he said.