Breaking: Teenage boy stabbed to death in Croydon, as teenage homicides in London equals record high.
The victims killer is still at large.
BREAKING NEWS – A teenage boy was stabbed to death in Croydon on Thursday, December 30 and the tragic death means that teenage homicide rates in London have equalled record high numbers in one year.
Met police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old died was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon shortly at around 7 pm (UK time).
The boy died at the scene despite first-aid efforts.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Officers attended and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from stab injuries.”
He said the force was not “complacent” about knife crime and was devoting “huge resources” to preventing such incidents.
The name of this latest knife crime victim has not been made public yet, and a postmortem examination will be held in due course.
This latest stabbing comes after Jermaine Cools, 14, was fatally stabbed on Thursday, November 18 on London Road, West Croydon. Police were called to the scene at approximately 6.40 pm after reports of a fight involving a number of people.
Cools was rushed to a south London hospital but died from his injuries.
