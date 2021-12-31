Benidorm shopping vouchers scheme trebled takings over Christmas

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Benidorm shopping vouchers scheme trebled takings over Christmas
BENIDORM COMMERCE: Noticed the impact of the town hall’s voucher scheme Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’s shopping voucher scheme had a €6 million impact on commerce, according to Abreca-Cobreca’s Alexandre Fratini.

The €10 vouchers entitled consumers to a €20 discount in participating shops and businesses, which was later reimbursed by the town hall in a campaign introduced to boost local spending.

The campaign, which ended on December 31, was a lifeline for Benidorm commerce, agreed both Abreca-Cobreca, which represents restaurateurs and the hospitality sector, and the Aico shop-owners’ association.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Initial estimates predicted that takings would double the face value of the vouchers, Fratini explained.

“Instead, we saw a much greater impact as people were spending three times as much,” he said.

Previously, Benidorm residents did their Christmas shopping in nearby towns but remained in the town this year, Fratini added.


“The principal shopping streets had a large flow of local residents who outnumbered the tourists,” he said.

Fratini also pointed out that when people shopped they also ate out, and this had a knock-on effect on the chain of suppliers, employees and services.

“Both Abreca-Cobreca and Aico will continue to support and collaborate with all local government initiatives that assist the town’s productive sectors,” Fratini declared, as he congratulated Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez and Commerce councillor Lorenzo Martinez.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here