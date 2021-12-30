Would you travel from North Wales to celebrate New Year in England with less restrictions?

With tighter restrictions in Wales, businesses are concerned that people will be travelling over to England to bring in the New Year.

Tougher restrictions came into force in Wales on Boxing Day while, across the border in England, no further measures have been announced meaning there will be no limits to this year’s New Year celebrations.

As part of the restrictions in Wales, nightclubs have been forced to close and bars and restaurants are required to adhere to social distancing rules, including table service and the rule of six.

Now, hospitality owners are worried that people will travel to England to bring in the new year without having to adhere to any restrictions.

We asked people in North Wales, which is close to popular destinations for a night out such as Chester, Liverpool and Manchester, whether they would travel to England tomorrow night to party.

There have been reports that many in places like Wrexham will be making the trip over the border, with one man who wishes to remain anonymous saying he has booked a hotel room in Chester to bring in the New Year there.

One person in Prestatyn, North Wales, told EWN: “I’m going to be making a day of going over to England. Me and my friends plan to do some shopping in the sales in Liverpool and we have booked a hotel to stay over and go out there without the restrictions. I’ve had two vaccines and a booster jab so I think I’m quite safe!”

Matthew from Denbigh said: “With the pubs only having table service and the fact that we can only sit at a table of six, I’m going to be travelling to Manchester to go out with mates who go to uni there.”

However, not everyone will be making the trip, with many saying they will be having their own parties rather than going out in Wales.

Hannah, also from Prestatyn, said: “I will be having a party at mine, it’s too much hassle to be sticking to rules and restrictions at pubs and bars and with nightclubs in the area closed we thought we might as well have people over instead.”

Some people also think it would be “completely irresponsible” to travel into England when the country is in the midst of the Omicron variant spreading so quickly: “I won’t be travelling to England. I haven’t made any plans yet but I will either go to one of my friend’s parties at their homes or I will go out to the pub in town and stick to the restrictions in place,” said one person from Rhyl.