Will Spain get its fourth winner of the Masters in 2022?

Spanish golfers have a special affinity with Augusta National as three unique winners claiming the prestigious green jacket over the history of the tournament. All in all, Spain have five Masters titles to boast about after Jose Maria Olazabal and Seve Ballesteros both won the event twice, whilst Sergio Garcia was the last Spaniard to win the Masters in 2017. The question now is whether Jon Rahm will become Spain’s fourth winner of the Masters in 2022.

Tellingly, Rahm is the outright favourite, having been priced at odds of 9/1, and you do feel that the burly Spaniard will be there or thereabouts during the playing of the 86th edition of the Masters, given that the 27-year-old is perhaps the most consistent golfer on the PGA tour these days. All you have to do is look at any live golf odds from Betfair during a PGA tour event to understand this, as more often than not, you’ll see Rahm as one of the favourites to win during any stage of a competition.

It really is no surprise that the best free golf betting tips back the number one ranked player in the world to win his first green jacket in the spring of 2022 and in doing so, fly the flag for Spain once more on this iconic layout.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Proud to continue a Spanish legacy that began with Seve Ballesteros at #themasters. pic.twitter.com/WqMb9wUvwU — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

In some ways, it’s hard to explain the connection that Spanish golfers have with this course in Georgia, but they do seem to come alive every time they land in the Deep South. Perhaps it is the ability to chip well given that Augusta’s glass-like greens require a certain level of imagination in order to get close to the hole from off the putting surface. It is, of course, common knowledge that Spanish golfers possess this flair in abundance after pioneers like Seve and Olazabal revolutionized the short game.

Seve, in particular, was a one-of-a-kind genius at seeing shots that few others could ever imagine playing. Indeed, it is Seve’s famed ingenuity on the Augusta National course that went a long way in inspiring the next generation of Spanish golfers and the positive results are still felt today.

When you take all of this into account, there is even more compelling reason to believe that Rahm will join that exclusive list of Spain’s very best golfers next April, and significantly, another thing to keep in mind is that Rahm already knows how to win a major having won the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines.

An absolutely LEGENDARY finish!@JonRahmPGA closes birdie-birdie on 17 and 18 to become the 121st #USOpen champion! pic.twitter.com/pfKmYlIAYe — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 21, 2021

So, not only does the 27-year-old hail from a part of the world that knows how to produce Masters winners, but he has already tasted victory in a major, which will undoubtedly reduce the pressure on him going forward. Indeed, there is no longer a monkey on Rahm’s back after his maiden major win and that should ensure that he plays with a level of freedom that will markedly aid his chances at next year’s Masters.

In reality, 2022 has the potential to be a landmark year for Spaniards on the golf course, and Barrika-born Rahm will lead the country’s chances during the first major of the season.