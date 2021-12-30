Walking Football looks forward with caution

While the seasonal break may have come at a good time for walking football with the current Covid and Omicron pandemic bringing in new restrictions, hopefully these will have the desired effect without further stricter restrictions threatening sports facilities.

The league and cup could be thrown into chaos with league matches due to start again early January and cup ties due to be played by January 17.

The League Management Committee will be keeping a close watch on the situation with any decisions made taking into account as always the health and safety of the players.

Added to club managers’ worries will be how many of their players are stranded abroad after the seasonal break with the new stricter travel regulations.

The Walking Football Association of Iberia elected committee held their inaugural meeting on Wednesday December 22.

The new constitution and rules were seen as a good starting point for discussion and will be debated in full at a special meeting. Suggestions and comments are invited from clubs and members and when finally formulised the clubs will vote on their acceptance or otherwise.

The committee tournament members have started work on preparations for the Iberian Cup involving all WFAI affiliated clubs and the international tournament in October will be discussed at the next committee meeting.

Fundraising was also discussed and while WFAI are a non-profit organisation, it is accepted funds will be necessary for incidental expenses in the coming year.

The committee commercial director suggested several possibilities including the sale of merchandise with WFAI logos to clubs with the association taking a small percentage.

The next Committee meeting will take place on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at 6.30pm.

New club Torrox Tornadoes now boast a membership of 82 and bring the western part of Malaga up to four teams including Aston Viñuela, Nerja Nomads and Boca Seniors of Competa. Good luck to all in the coming year.

All clubs are always looking for new members, so why not get rid of the seasonal over-indulgences by taking part in a game of Walking Football? A gentle way of losing the pounds while reliving the dreams of your youth! You are never too old!

If you are over 50 years of age check out the WFAI web page www.wfai.info for the club nearest to you or Facebook WalkingFooty.com or at [email protected]