U3A Marina Baixa’s perfect end to 2021 with a stroll in Albir

SEVERAL December events enabled U3A Marina Baixa members to get together before the end of 2021.

These included Wine and Dine at Albir’s Kaktus Hotel on December 15 when 40 members enjoyed a Brit Night organised by Hazel Layt, followed by dancing and after-dinner drinks.

Sixteen members of the Strollers group met at the entrance to the Lighthouse route in Albir on December 20 on a truly beautiful day that was perfect for their end-of-walk picnic.

The U3A Marina Baixa’s final 2021 event was a five-day trip to Peñíscola for 23 members who enjoyed the all-inclusive comforts of a beautiful hotel with a gala meal on Christmas Eve and another on Christmas Day.

“After so much food, the diets probably started as soon as members returned home or maybe even before!” U3A Marina Baixa’s Joan Flint commented.

Looking forward to 2022, the Computer-Smart Phone support group meets again on Tuesday, January 11 at 2pm in Alfaz’s Casa de Cultura.

The Craft Group reconvenes at 12.30pm on Thursday January 13 at the Albir Social Centre, Albir at 12.30.

U3A Marina Baixa now look forward to their Annual General Meeting on January 24 at 11am in the Casa de Cultura, when new members will be made most welcome.

Yearly subscriptions are just €10 euros and further details of what the association has to offer can be found on their www.u3amarinabaixa.com website.