Torremolinos bans fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Torremolinos has banned the use of fireworks on New Year’s Eve in order to protect children with autism, babies, the elderly and pets, who may be unsettled by the noise.

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, made a public announcement on Wednesday, December 29, banning the use of fireworks in the municipality with the objective of protecting children with autism, babies, the elderly and pets, who may be affected by the loud noise caused by pyrotechnics.

Specifically, the objective is to “protect the safety and tranquility of children on the autism spectrum, babies, the elderly and urban animals, and, in general, inhabitants and visitors”.

“These are times of celebration, but we must take care of each other,” said the mayor, who explained that, unless express authorisation is given by the Town Council, “it is forbidden to carry lit fuses or to launch firecrackers, skyrockets or any type of pyrotechnic article that may produce noise or fires”.

“We must try to stop any celebration from becoming a nightmare,” said Del Cid. The announcement also warned of the punishments for going against the rules, which include fines, confiscation of the material or closure of the establishment.

