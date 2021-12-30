Tenerife: HUGE hash smuggling network dismantled by Guardia Civil.

A HUGE hash smuggling network has been “completely dismantled” by Guardia Civil on the island of Tenerife.

Operation Lamak proved a major success for the Guardia Civil after they took down an entire criminal network dedicated to introducing large amounts of hashish on the island of Tenerife from the African continent.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Guardia Civil announced on Thursday, December 30 that the operation has led to the arrest of 27 people, of Spanish and Moroccan nationality, and to the recovery of more than 9 tons of hashish.

The Guardia Civil operation was launched in mid-2020 after it was tipped off to the gang’s activities and the task force immediately noticed that this was not a small criminal network. In fact, it is believed that the gang had the logistical capacity to land and house more than 1,000 kilos of hash on a monthly basis anywhere on the coast of Tenerife.

Just under a year later, in March 2021, following an extensive investigation, the Lamak operation apprehended two vans transporting 3,500 kilos of hashish that had just been unloaded on a beach in the municipality of San Miguel de Abona.

In May 2021, another 1,800 kilos of hash was seized after a boat arrived on a beach in the municipality of Arico. However, despite this latest confiscation of the illegal drug, the network continued to operate.

In August 2021, officers stopped the transportation of more than 2,000 kilos of hashish on the island and were also able to seize two firearms.

Finally, a few days later, the operation intercepted a vehicle driven by the leader of the organisation himself, who was about to transport 1,800 kilos of hashish.

In all, more than 9 tons of hashish and 1.3 kilograms of cocaine was seized, as well as two boats, three vehicles, thirteen firearms, seven short weapons, five Long rifle-type weapons and a single-shot “improvised firearm”, four encrypted phones, approximately 24,000 euros in cash, six GPS for navigation, and documentation related to the activity.

27 members of the gang, including the leader, were arrested.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.