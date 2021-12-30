Santander accidentally paid out MILLIONS in Christmas Day blunder.

SANTANDER bank is desperately trying to claw back MILLIONS after they paid out to thousands of individuals and businesses in a huge Christmas Day blunder.

In fact, £130 million (€155 million) was paid out to around 75,000 people and companies from around 2,000 accounts with the bank who were mistakenly paid for a second time on December 25.

Financial experts now believe that the Spanish-owned bank will struggle to get their money reimbursed because it has been sent to recipients who belong to several other banks such as Barclays, HSBC and NatWest.

According to The Times, there are fears that some of those rival banks are not keen to give the money back because some customers would be pushed into their overdraft having already spent the money over the Christmas period.

A Santander spokeswoman told The Times: “We’re sorry that due to a technical issue some payments from our corporate clients were incorrectly duplicated on the recipients’ accounts.

“None of our clients were at any point left out of pocket as a result and we are taking steps to recover the duplicated transactions in line with industry processes.”

The spokeswoman added: “The duplicated payments were the result of a scheduling issue, which we quickly identified and rectified. The recipients and purpose of payment will have varied among clients but could have included wages or supplier payments.”

Pay UK, which runs the main payment systems in the UK, is now said to be discussing the issue with Santander.

