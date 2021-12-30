Renovations in the pipeline for Alicante province’s Denia castle

DENIA castle’s Verger Baix section and the Galliner tower can look forward to a €655,168 facelift.

Seventy-five per cent of the cost will be covered by the 1.5 per cent that the central government charges on public works contracts, Denia town hall explained.

The remaining €163,792 will be paid by the town hall from the €3 million allocation from the EU’s New Generation introduced to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on local economies.

These latest improvements to Denia’s castle, whose origins can be traced back 2,000 year, follow on from €500,000 spent on restoring the Verger Alt and the 11th century El Mig tower two years ago.