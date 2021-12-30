Police seize 300,000 unauthorised antigen tests in Madrid

The National Police in Madrid has seized 300,000 unauthorised antigen tests which may not comply with the regulations set by the health authorities.

The National Police has seized around 300,000 antigen tests from various units in an industrial zone of the Madrid municipality of Fuenlabrada. In less than 24 hours, the police officers detected and blocked the distribution of the goods due to the possibility that they were irregular products that did not meet the safety standards set by the health authorities.

The investigation began on Tuesday, December 28, when the officers became aware of the possible distribution of antigen tests that did not follow the specific protocol set for Spain or that had not passed official tests. Given the seriousness of the matter, due to the consequences that it could have for the health and safety of the consumers, the investigators managed to locate the goods in just 24 hours in an industrial zone of the town of Fuenlabrada.

On Wednesday, the police carried out an operation with the objective of inspecting the products, which had been tracked down at four companies. In total, they analysed around a million tests, seizing around 300,000 of them due to shortcomings in paperwork or a lack of authorisation for distribution.

The only antigen tests authorised for use in Spain can be seen here.

