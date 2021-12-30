‘No-strings’ fund for local governments

THE Generalitat has again launched its “no-strings” fund guaranteeing the financial capacity of Valencian Community town and city halls.

For the sixth consecutive year, the regional government’s Municipal Cooperation Fund will transfer €40 million “gradually and without conditions” to local governments in the three provinces of Valencia, Alicante and Castellon.

To this should be added €4 million from the Fund to Combat Depopulation and a further €4.5 million from the Tourist Municipalities’ Cooperation Fund, announced Antoni Such, the regional government’s Local Administration director-general.

“In all we shall be transferring €48.5 million for town and city halls to use as they see fit, as these funds are unconditional,” Such said.

“This guarantees stable and ongoing finance for Valencian Community municipalities.”

Such also revealed that the Diputacion provincial councils of Valencia and Castellon would match the Generalitat’s Cooperation Fund cash reaching their respective municipalities.

The Local Administration director-general thanked the Diputacion provincial councils in Valencia and Castellon for their “active collaboration” but lamented that the Alicante province Diputacion was absent from the launch of the fund’s 2022 edition and was not participating in the Fund.

“This discriminates against Alicante province town and city halls,” Such pointed out.