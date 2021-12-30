No child without a toy in Villajoyosa when the Three Kings arrive

VILLAJOYOSA’S Policia Local force has collected more than 1,000 toys this Christmas.

This year’s “No child without a toy” campaign to ensure that the Three Kings visit every home on the night of January 5 was the most successful ever, declared La Vila’s mayor Andreu Verdu, who thanked both the Policia Local and all the donors.

“Owing to the vulnerable economic situation of many families owing to the pandemic, social initiatives like our police force’s campaign are more important than ever,” Verdu added..

The Policia Local will now share the toys between several organisations including Caritas, the Red Cross, the Marina Baja hospital and family meeting points.