No child without a toy in Villajoyosa when the Three Kings arrive

By
Linda Hall
-
0
1,000 TOYS: Collected by Villajoyosa’s Policia Local for local children Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

VILLAJOYOSA’S Policia Local force has collected more than 1,000 toys this Christmas.

This year’s “No child without a toy” campaign to ensure that the Three Kings visit every home on the night of January 5 was the most successful ever, declared La Vila’s mayor Andreu Verdu, who thanked both the Policia Local and all the donors.

“Owing to the vulnerable economic situation of many families owing to the pandemic, social initiatives like our police force’s campaign are more important than ever,” Verdu added..

The Policia Local will now share the toys between several organisations including Caritas, the Red Cross, the Marina Baja hospital and family meeting points.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

