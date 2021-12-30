New ambulance coverage for Benitachell in Alicante province’s Costa Blanca

BENITACHELL at last has its own ambulance service.

The town is the base for another of the Basic Life Support (SVB) ambulances already assigned by the regional Health department to Denia, Javea, Calpe and Pego in the Marina Alta.

The ambulance is a long-standing request owing to Benitachell’s numerous elderly residents of all nationalities, many of whom live in outlying urbanisations, local mayor Miguel Angel Garcia said.

The vehicle is now housed in Proteccion Civil’s former headquarters in Calle Capelletes, explained Benitachell’s Health councillor Isa Garrido. The ambulance also has a reserved parking space in front of the building.

This fifth ambulance has been operative for a year, based in Moraira, although the health authorities pointed out the municipality is still covered, since the Benitachell ambulance will be providing a service for Teulada-Moraira, Javea and Calpe.