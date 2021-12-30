New ambulance coverage for Benitachell in Alicante province’s Costa Blanca

By
Linda Hall
-
0
New ambulance coverage for Benitachell in Alicante province's Costa Blanca
BENITACHELL SVB: Miguel Angel Garcia and Isa Garrido with the ambulance crew photo credit: Benitachell town hall

BENITACHELL at last has its own ambulance service.

The town is the base for another of the Basic Life Support (SVB) ambulances already assigned by the regional Health department to Denia, Javea, Calpe and Pego in the Marina Alta.

The ambulance is a long-standing request owing to Benitachell’s numerous elderly residents of all nationalities, many of whom live in outlying urbanisations, local mayor Miguel Angel Garcia said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The vehicle is now housed in Proteccion Civil’s former headquarters in Calle Capelletes, explained Benitachell’s Health councillor Isa Garrido.  The ambulance also has a reserved parking space in front of the building.

This fifth ambulance has been operative for a year, based in Moraira, although the health authorities pointed out the municipality is still covered, since the Benitachell ambulance will be providing a service for Teulada-Moraira, Javea and Calpe.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here