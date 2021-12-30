Netherlands preparing for booster rounds in 2022

The Netherlands is preparing for booster rounds in 2022 and at least one more in 2023.

Yesterday, December 29, health minister Hugo de Jonge announced that the Netherlands is preparing for three booster rounds of the Covid vaccine in 2022, including the current booster campaign, and at least one more in 2023.

The Cabinet and RIVM are preparing a map of how many boosters will be needed in 2022 as accurately as possible. However, De Jonge wrote that it is “not easy since we have to take into account a large number of variables, some of which are as-yet-unknown. The Cabinet is therefore opting for certainty to the extent it is possible.”

The Netherlands is stocking up on nearly 6 million extra vaccines for the possible booster rounds which, like 12 million previously ordered vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTec, could already be adapted for the new Omicron variant.

De Jonge wrote that there are “sufficient vaccines for the current booster campaign” and that the extra vaccines will provide room “for the possibility of extra booster rounds in the second quarter and the fall of 2022, and in 2023.”

According to the minister, the country is aiming for the highest possible vaccination coverage.

Around 3 million booster jabs have been used in the Netherlands so far, with the aim to give all adults access to the booster shot before February 1.