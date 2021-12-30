Major change to rules around self-isolation in Wales

The Welsh Government cabinet met today to discuss rule changed around self-isolation in Wales.

The Welsh Government cabinet met today, December 30, and have now announced that people who test positive can end their isolation early if they produce negative lateral flow tests.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced today that as of tomorrow, December 31, people in Wales who have tested positive for Covid will only have to self-isolate for seven days – cut from 10 – if they have a negative lateral flow (LF) on days six and seven.

The change also covers people who are currently self-isolating with an existing Covid case.

This change brings Wales into line with England and it is hoped that it will ease pressure on the health service and businesses who have high numbers of staff in self-isolation.

Last week, health minister Eluned Morgan said the Welsh Government would not follow England with their self-isolation rules as she wanted an approach that was more “risk-averse,” however, she said the change would come into place in Wales from January 5.

“It’s a very finely-balanced judgement and we are not in the same situation as they are in England in terms of where we’re at on the curve,” she said.

“We’re not going to be following that advice for the time being.”

Scotland still has a 10-day isolation period in place.

All of the other restrictions in Wales remain the same and the country will stay on alert level two until the next review on January 7.