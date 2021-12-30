Juanma Moreno sends an optimistic message for 2022

The President of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, is optimistic about the coming year



Juanma Moreno, the President of Andalucia, during his visit to the Bancosol food bank facility today, Thursday, December 30, predicted that the coronavirus pandemic could finally be left behind in 2022.

Sending out a message of hope to the people of Andalucia, he told the assembled media, “The pandemic is being cornered, and its end in terms of clinical impact is closer”.

Moreno, who has insisted on the need for the public to be prudent, expressed that the current context, however, allows for some optimism. Based on the situation in hospitals, and on the clinical incidence. Despite an explosion of positives, this explosion of infections is not manifesting itself in the same proportion in the occupation of beds.

The President said that he anticipated this reflection to be part of his end-of-year message, pre-recorded in Granada, and which will be broadcast this Thursday at 9:50pm.

He pointed to “a hopeful future, with the pandemic cornered, and with the end of it in clinical terms closer”. On the other hand, he also indicated that his speech will include “a special memory for the people who are not with us”.

Although 2022 has been preceded by two “very complicated” years, Moreno has predicted good results in economic terms for the region. “Andalucia is going to close the year predictably growing more than the Spanish average”, he assured.

