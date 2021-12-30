Fuengirola changes the format of its Three Wise Men parade

Fuengirola Town Council has announced a slight change in the format of the traditional parade by the Three Wise Men on New Year’s Eve. It will still take place in the Plaza de España, but without the float that the Kings normally travel in.

From 11:30am, the children of Fuengirola will be able to greet their Majesties from the East, safely, in an open-air space. The three will arrive in the town by helicopter, as always, at around 10:30am.

Like all the Christmas activities programmed by the Town Council, the celebration of this reception will be subject to compliance with the recommendations made by the health authorities, as well as the weather conditions on the day.

Once they are in Fuengirola, the Three Wise Men will take a tour of the town. Instead of floats, they will be escorted by a caravan made up of essential public services vehicles, paying tribute to those who have been on the front line during the pandemic.

Vehicles from the Local Police, National Police, Guardia Civil, Fire Brigade, Costa del Sol health district, Department of Social Welfare, Fuengirola TV, Department of Cleaning, FCC, Operational Services, Civil Protection, and Gestagua, will all accompany their Majesties from the East.

Their itinerary will be as follows: Avenida Las Salinas, Ave Jesus Cautivo, Maestra Concepcion Guidet street, Los Boliches avenue, Seat Six hundred roundabout, Ave Nuestro Padre Jesus Cautivo, Ave Jesus Santos Rein, Ave Clemente Diaz.

Then: Calle Mallorca, Ave de Mijas, Ave Juan Gomez Juanito, Camilo Jose Cela, Camino de la Condesa, Malaga street, Ave Santa Amalia, Calle Molino de Viento, and finally, Calle Maria Josefa Larrucea.

At 11am, their Majesties are scheduled to arrive at the Town Hall, where they will be received by the mayor, Ana Mula. The reception ceremony will begin in the Plaza de España, in the open air, from 11.30am until 2 pm. It will continue again in the afternoon, from 5pm until 9pm.

To guarantee the health of all attendees, the actual reception will take place in compliance with all protection measures- These include the mandatory use of a mask at all times, and maintaining a safe distance, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

