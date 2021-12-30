For the love of life

“Sometimes the things that may or may not be true are the things a man needs to believe in the most. That people are basically good; that honour, courage, and virtue mean everything; that power and money, money and power mean nothing; that good always triumphs over evil; and I want you to remember this, that love… true love never dies. You remember that, boy. You remember that. Doesn’t matter if it’s true or not. You see, a man should believe in those things, because those are the things worth believing in.”

These words were spoken by Robert Duvall in his starring role, together with Michael Caine, as Hub McCann, in the film Second Hand Lions. I loved the entire movie, but this speech particularly caught my attention and just becomes more poignant with the passing of the years.

With so many of us overwhelmed with our own day to day it seems increasingly unlikely that love will prevail, particularly if we feel we have to check our wallets to see if we can ‘afford’ to be caring towards others.

Life is but choices and although we often feel we have no choice, we actually do, just that some of those choices will mean we have to break out of our comfort zone and venture into the unknown. At times, making the right choice can also threaten our perceived concept of safety, again limiting our actions, although the choice is ours to make.

If we all wanted to make the world a better place we would; for example, we could all demand that every citizens’ basic human rights are met before any other expenditure be made.

It’s a question of whether we take ‘the blue pill or the red pill’; a yay or nay, a zero or a one; at the end of the day our whole existence will unfold as a consequence of a simple decision; what outcome do we prefer?

Children have no sense of time and as adults we frequently spend our time senselessly, repeating our daily existence as if we were lab rats as opposed to finite beings that need to be nurtured and surrounded by nature. We indoctrinate our children to do likewise.

I personally do not wish this for my children or anyone else’s child for that matter. I want them to have the opportunity to experience and enjoy this once in a lifetime opportunity of life; which doesn’t happen sacrificing their childhood inside an institution that is to then lead to a future of more sacrifice and institutional existence. Our society should prioritise the provision of basic comforts and the freedom to enjoy it; something that we are also losing with each day that passes.

It may be that 1 per cent controls 90 per cent of the riches and uses us as a means to an end, but I’m going into 2022 with the belief that love will conquer despotic power and that we are all going to have an amazingly happy New Year, because that my dear friend, is worth believing in.

