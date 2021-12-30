Ecologists slam ‘floating bomb’ US nuclear sub docked in Gibraltar

The arrival of a US nuclear submarine to Gibraltar has raised concerns among ecologists



The arrival of a US Navy Los Angeles class nuclear submarine to Gibraltar has provoked Verdemar-Ecologistas en Accion to describe the vessel as a ‘floating bomb’. “This is not the first time that American submarines have landed in the Gibraltarian port”, they added.

In statements to journalists, Verdemar has warned that “they no longer only come to carry out supplies, or change the crew, but sometimes they come here to make repairs”.

As a result, the local ecologists association has appealed to all the parties who previously supported motions against the presence of nuclear submarines in the region. Calling on town halls, the Commonwealth of Municipalities, the County Council, and the Board, to “oppose not only that they are repaired, but even to make provisioning”.

Verdemar has insisted on qualifying this type of submarine as a “floating bomb”, and criticised that the military port of the Rock is turning into “a port X, which is putting the whole population of the Campo de Gibraltar, and the Strait, in danger”.

They concluded by asking that, “once and for all, Gibraltar be kept free of artifacts, nuclear-powered submarines, and other ships that are real bombs”, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

