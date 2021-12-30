Dwayne Johnson will NOT be back for Fast & Furious 10, as feud with Vin Diesel continues

Dwayne Johnson will NOT be back for Fast & Furious 10 as his feud with Vin Diesel continues.

HOLLYWOOD megastar Dwayne Johnson confirms he will NOT be back for the tenth film in the Fast & Furious franchise as his public feud with former co-star Vin Diesel continues.

When asked about Vin Diesel and the F&F franchise, Johnson, in an article published by CNN on Wednesday, December 29, said: “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise.”

The news comes after 54-year-old father-of-three, Vin Diesel, took to Instagram in November to ask Johnson to reprise his role as secret agent Lucas Hobbs for the next entry in the film series.

Johnson continued: “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

In the Instagram post, Diesel wrote: “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny.”

However, the 49-year-old former WWE wrestler was less than happy with the message, responding: “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

The pair have been locked in a very public since 2016 when Johnson shared a post on social media calling out some of his male co-stars for being ‘candy a**es’ – which he later revealed was aimed at Diesel.

The Red Notice star left the Fast & Furious franchise and now stars alongside Jason Statham in the Hobbs & Shaw franchise – a spin-off from the F&F series.

