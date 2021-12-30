Dr Anthony Fauci set for HUGE retirement package

Dr Anthony Fauci is set for a HUGE retirement package.

WHEN it comes time for Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, to retire from his federal government role, he looks set for a HUGE retirement package.

In fact, Fauci, who turned 81 on Christmas Eve, could receive the largest federal retirement package in US history – with Forbes estimating that the doctor’s annual retirement would exceed $350,000 (€310,000).

If he retired today, Fauci, who has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health since 1984, would still earn $350,000 (€310,000) per year on retirement plus his pension and benefits would continue to increase with cost-of-living adjustments, auditors at OpenTheBooks.com found in the Forbes review.

The “face of the pandemic” was paid $434,312 (€384,029) in 2020, making him the highest-compensated federal employee – representing a 4 per cent bump on his 2019 salary of $417,608 (€369,251), according to federalpay.org.

To put it into perspective, 79-year-old current US president, Joe Biden, earns $400,000 (€354,000) annually.

Federal employees with Fauci’s length of service can retire to earn “80 per cent of their high-3 average salary, plus credit for sick leave,” according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Many Republicans have called for Fauci to be fired after it was revealed that he gave the green light for his agency to grant money to the Wuhan lab for gain-of-function experiments, which they claim led to the development of the COVID-19 virus.

However, Fauci is a favourite among the Democrats after he became the point person on the White House coronavirus response under Trump and continued that role with Biden.

Despite his age and impending retirement money, Fauci has no plans of retiring at the moment.

Speaking to reporters last month, he said: “I’m the head of an institute that actually played the major role in the development of the vaccines that have saved now millions of lives from COVID-19,” he told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview.

“I’m the director of the institute that has now been very important in the basic research in leading to the drugs that will now have an important impact in the treatment of COVID-19. That’s what I do.

“So, I’m going to keep doing that until this COVID-19 outbreak is in the rearview mirror, regardless of what anybody says about me, or wants to lie and create crazy fabrications because of political motivations.”

