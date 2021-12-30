YOU know I like a good sporting analogy, and I am fascinated by the mental mastery of Peak Performers, and the tips and hacks we can learn from them. Well, here’s another great one.

Gold-medal-winning mental toughness coach and author Lanny Bassham is all about focusing on the PROCESS of goal achievement.

In his SHOCKINGLY good book, With Winning In Mind, he helps us to get our mind right!

Lanny Bassham, an Olympic gold medallist himself, has been teaching the art of mental training and peak performance for decades and this book tells us just how to rock it.

I like this book because he shares his wisdom from the perspective of a guy who has been there and done that in the competitive arena, it’s not about psychology (although, I love that too) it’s about how to win.

He tells a great story about one of his clients, a pro golfer.

Now, in this story, this professional golfer was struggling a bit. He was setting his goals for the year and Lanny told him not to think about winning tournaments, but to put all of his attention on mastering the process of playing well, identifying the key components of a successful shot and then taking it, literally, one shot at a time.

Lanny focuses on the importance of making the process primary among other fundamentals of mental mastery.

So, this golfer embraces the wisdom. Early in the season, he’s out on the 18th green in the final round of a big tournament. He’s lining up his putt, following the process he and Lanny established. He makes the putt.

His playing partner shakes his hand and congratulates him.

Then he realises something must be up when his wife runs on to the green cheering.

“Did I win?” he asks.

Yeah. You just won the tournament and one million dollars.

Imagine that. Imagine being so focused on executing the next baby step in your process that you don’t even know you’re sinking a million dollar putt.

Well guess what?

You are (of course) much more likely to sink the putt when every ounce of your creative energy is focused on doing your best and not leaking out in concerns about doing well enough.

Process vs Outcome.

Where’s your focus right now?

As we get ready to see the New Year in what’s the outcome you are striving for in 2022, stop to think about the process, the baby steps, what’s the micro things you need to be doing that will get you to the Outcome? Now go work the Process.

Here’s to a successful 2022

Stay Focused, Keep Positive and Choose to +1 in Every Moment.

Ignite Your Passion, Fulfil Your Dreams and Awaken Your Greatness!

Love, Hugs, High Fives and Fist Bumps

Toni x

