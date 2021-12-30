David Beckham finally looks set to get his knighthood.

FORMER England captain and celebrity icon, David Beckham, finally looks set to get his knighthood after missing out in 2014 due to financial irregularities.

The 46-year-old, who owns MLS side Inter Miami, has been formally nominated and moved to the official recommendations list for next June, according to The Sun.

Many people believed he would have been up for the honour a lot sooner but accusations of using a tax avoidance scheme in 2014 have since scuppered his chances.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was blacklisted by the Inland Revenue after allegedly being caught up in the Ingenious film tax avoidance scheme.

However, in August 2021, the UK tax authority HMRC (HM Revenue and Customs) lost the latest instalment of its complex and long-running legal battle with film financier Ingenious Media, meaning that Beckham’s representatives can settle his finances with the tax officials.

The Sun’s sources said: “David, like many of the celebs embroiled with Ingenious, had no knowledge of what was going on at the time.

“His team first proactively approached HMRC almost two years ago, when David made his business independent, and then finally got it all settled, once and for all, this year.

“In 2013 David was told the only reason he was overlooked for a knighthood was because of the tax fiasco. Now it’s been cleared up, there is absolutely no reason for him not to be honoured.

“He would obviously be utterly thrilled with a knighthood — but is under no illusions and will only believe it when he sees it.”

Now, having cleared up the issue with the taxman, the former LA Galaxy midfielder has finally become eligible to be a Sir and it is now down to the Honours Committee, which is chaired by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, to formally approve his nomination next June for the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

