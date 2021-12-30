Covid numbers in Spain, Thursday, December 30.

Covid infections are breaking new records again throughout the Communities



In the absence of official figures today, Thursday, December 30, from the Ministry of Health, the autonomous communities have all provided their Covid data. With 2020 approaching, the rate of infections is not slowing down, and record numbers are being reported.

Between the seventeen regional executives, the total amount of new infections is 130,624, while, according to these regional figures, there have been 110 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Catalonia is the community reporting the most infections, with 25,101 more than yesterday, Wednesday 29. It has registered 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, has 1,610 people hospitalised with Covid-19, and a total of 426 patients in ICUs.

It is followed by Madrid, which has notified 21,364 new cases of Covid, 17,101 in the last 24 hours, and eight deaths. The number of hospitalised is 1,583 (136 more), and 226 in the ICU (14 more).

Andalusia has registered a total of 13,344 new cases in 24 hours and six deaths. As for the number of hospitalised, there 1,098, and 176 patients in ICUs.

In the Basque Country, new infections have shot up to 11,712. Currently, there are 455 beds occupied, 25 more than yesterday. There has been in ICU patients, with 122 beds occupied by positives. The death toll has not been released.

Aragon has reported 5,760 new cases, 3 deaths, and 350 epidemiological discharges. It has not yet released hospitalisation figures.

In the last 24 hours, Galicia has registered 5,718 infections, and three new deaths. Hospital pressure is also increasing slightly, with 321 hospitalised, (eight more). The PCR positivity rate rebounded again, reaching 23.52 per cent.

Navarra has reported 3,693 new positive cases, a new deceased, and 23 new hospital admissions. None of them has been admitted to the ICU. A total of 159 people remain hospitalised, with 25 in the ICU.

The Region of Murcia has registered 3,366 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, in a day with eight deaths. There are currently 368 people hospitalised, (14 more), and 80 are admitted to the ICU (four more).

La Rioja, meanwhile, has registered 526 new positives, and three new deaths, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

