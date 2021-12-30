Cinemas in Malaga province make more than €8m in 2021



Attendance numbers at cinemas in Andalucia have been growing gradually throughout the year, despite the “various ups and downs” of 2021. They have endured closures and capacity limitations. Despite all the problems brought by the pandemic, Andalucian cinemas have achieved a final total of around 6 million viewers.

According to data provided by Aedava, the association of audiovisual distribution companies in Andalucia, Sevilla province was out in front, welcoming 1.51 viewers, who brought the highest revenue, of €8.44 million.

Malaga was a close second, reaching 1.39 seats, with a revenue of €8.29 million. This total represents a 62 per cent drop on the 2019 figure, but, it is still 50 per cent more than 2020.

Cadiz cinemas saw a balance of €6.73 million, from 1.21 million viewers. Other provinces did not do as well. In the case of Huelva, where they sold just over 424,000 seats, returning €1,45, while in Jaen, €1.24 million came from 235,808 seats. Huelva and Cordoba provinces, despite a low return, actually doubled their numbers.

Of the movies on show, the highest-grossing across Andalucia was ‘Spiderman: No Way Home‘. For the very first time in Jon Watts’ films, the superhero is unmasked, making it difficult for him to separate his normal life from the enormous risks involved in being a Super Hero.

In second place, was the Vin Diesel action film, ‘Fast & Furious 9‘. Another big hit was ‘Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage‘, starring Tom Hardy, and Denis Villeneuve’s remake of sci-fi film, ‘Dune‘, played to big numbers as well. Starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Santiago Segura’s Spanish film, ‘¡A todo tren! Destino Asturias‘, made its way into the top-five most-watched in Andalucia, as reported by malagahoy.es.

