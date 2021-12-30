Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Punjabi Palace

WHERE else could you enjoy a meal on New Year’s Eve for €55? At the Punjabi Palace restaurants, you get all the festive fun at a fraction of the cost.

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, the three Punjabi Palace restaurants in Los Montesinos, La Marquesa and Cabo Roig are all hosting an evening of food, live music and fireworks.

Bookings for New Year’s Eve are coming in thick and fast at all three of the premier Indian restaurants where you can enjoy any starter and any main with rice or a naan for €55. Their menu includes unlimited drinks, including beer, wine and soft drinks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There will also be a true Bollywood feel to the night with live music from 7pm to midnight and cava and fireworks at midnight.

Known for their excellent food and friendly vibe, the Punjabi Palace restaurants are one of the best places to spend New Year’s Eve this year.

Whether your favourite dish is a tandoori or a lamb curry, all three of the Punjabi Palace restaurants serve up the best cuisine and are on hand for lunch, dinner and takeaways.

If you want to spend New Year’s Eve at an excellent restaurant with great food, entertainment, and live music, why not visit Punjabi Palace for their New Year’s Eve menu? Book now to avoid disappointment.

For the Punjabi Palace restaurant in Los Montesinos, visit Calle Mayor, 6, 03187 Los Montesinos, or call +34 966 720 383.

For the Punjabi Palace restaurant in La Marquesa, visit Calle Quesada Ballester, s/n, 03170 Cdad. Quesada, or call +34 966 714 963.

For the Punjabi Palace restaurant in CC Lomas de Cabo Roig, visit Centro Commercial Lomas de Cabo Roig, Dehesa de Campoamor, or contact +34 865 754 972.