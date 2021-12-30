CDC advises vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers to avoid cruise ships

By
Chris King
-
0
CDC advises vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers to avoid cruise ships
CDC advises vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers to avoid cruise ships. image: creative commons

Travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, have been advised by the CDC to avoid going on cruises

A bulletin on Thursday, December 30, issued by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urged potential travellers to avoid going on cruise ships. This applied to both vaccinated and unvaccinated they stipulated.

“Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants”, said the CDC advice. Adding, “It is especially important that travellers who are at an increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, regardless of vaccination status”.

Due to the recent increase in Covid outbreaks, the health notice level has been raised from Level 3, up to level 4, which the CDC says, “reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since the identification of the Omicron variant”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

On the CDC’s color-coded chart, cruise ships currently sit at ‘level yellow’. At this level, it indicates that the agency is conducting investigations into Covid outbreaks aboard ships. According to its website, the entity is either currently, or has finished, probing cases on more than 90 ships.

Today, a statement from the Cruise Lines International Association, said, “the decision by the CDC to raise the travel level for cruises is particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard”.

This action by the CDC is a very unwelcome blow to an industry that has only last June got back into operation. After the announcement was issued, major cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Royal Caribbean Group, and Carnival Corp, saw their shares drop by between 2 and 3 per cent.


For passengers already on a cruise, the CDC advised them to get tested every three to five days. After disembarking, they should self-test themselves for at least 14 days for any symptoms of coronavirus, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here