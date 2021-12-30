‘Benidorm Fest’ will receive almost €1m Valencian Generalitat investment

This Thursday, December 30, the Generalitat Valenciana, chaired by Ximo Puig, is expected to approve an agreement with RTVE to stage ‘Benidorm Fest’. This will see the authority undertake to invest close to €1million in the contest which will decide Spain’s representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Specifically, a total amount of €968,000 will be dedicated mainly to the technical and visual part of the preselection. RTVE is also investing a total of €3.2 million in this first edition of ‘Benidorm Fest’.

Francesc Colomer, the regional secretary of Tourism of the Valencian Community, and Jose Luis Perez Tornero, president of RTVE, are the two persons who will sign the agreement. According to Europa Press, it will be valid for one year, and expire on December 31, 2022.

Although it will have to be renewed annually, both parties have expressed their desire to be able to extend the agreement. That should then see the pre-selection for Eurovision continue to be held in the city of Alicante for the next four years.

The first edition of the ‘Benidorm Fest’ will take place on January 26, 27, and 29, at the Palau d’Esports l’Illa de Benidorm, in Alicante. Alaska, Maximo Huerta, and Ines Hernand will be in charge of presenting the two semifinals, and the final of the contest.

Whichever act wins the contest will go to Turin, in Italy – after Maneskin’s victory in his 65th edition – to represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. In the two semi-finals, 14 selected artists will perform in two groups of seven each. Four from each group will advance to the final, with votes being cast by a panel of professional judges.

The panel will be made up of 60 per cent national experts, and 40 per cent international. There will also be a public vote included, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

