Andalucia government asks retired doctors and nurses to go back to work due to shortages

The government of Andalucia has asked retired doctors and nurses to go back to work due to the severe staff shortages currently affecting the health system.

The government of Andalucia sent out a notice on December 28 asking doctors and nurses to go back to work and start treating patients again. The measure has been taken as a last resort in the face of the severe staff shortages currently affecting the health centres and hospitals in Andalucia (sick leave, retirements, Christmas holidays, requests for time off etc.). Public health centres are being pushed to breaking point in the midst of the sixth wave of coronavirus.

Retired medical professionals who are still under 70 years old have been called to treat patients as a last resort.

The measure has already been criticised by the Workers’ Commissions union (CCOO-Andalucia). Luis González, spokesperson for Health at CCOO-Andalucia, stated that “in October the Andalucia government got rid of 8,000 health professionals in the middle of the pandemic; and now they release two notices that haven’t even been discussed at the Regional Board of Health, where the unions are represented”.

The health professionals who lost their jobs in October found employment in other autonomous communities.

In another notice, the Andalucian Health Service encouraged nurses and doctors to double their shifts at hospitals and health centres and work excessively long days.

These measures affect all public health centres throughout Andalucia.

