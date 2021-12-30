Alex Jones to dish the dirt on Trump as former president ‘pushes vaccines’

Notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has launched another attack on Donald Trump and is threatening to “dish all the dirt” he has on the former president apparently as retaliation for his promotion of Covid-19 vaccines.

In recent weeks, Jones, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump in the past has become increasingly unhappy with the businessman’s vaccine push having claimed the 75-year-old had joined the “New World Order” and was either “ignorant” or “the most evil man to ever have lived”.

In this week’s episode of his InfoWars web show, Jones has gone even further with his rage against the 45th president. “Ya, we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” Jones began by saying before claiming that he had “the inside baseball on Trump” and saying that the former president “doesn’t know what’s going on.”

He then pleaded with Trump to “move on” from the vaccines and adding: “In fact, maybe—you know what—to get Trump’s attention, maybe I should just dish all the dirt—you know what, you know what—I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.”

“It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not! He’s not a bad guy but he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Alex Jones is expressing similar rhetoric to usually pro-Trump radio host Wayne Allyn Root who spoke to Jones earlier this week. He said an “intervention” should be staged against the former president because he is “dead wrong”.

Donald Trump said earlier in December that he is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has recently received his booster jab.

