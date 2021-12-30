92 terrorists in UK jails could be freed, including London Bridge plotter



The release of as many as 92 terror convicts currently serving time in UK prisons, is under consideration by the Parole Board. This is because they will have already served at least two-thirds of their sentence.

One case under review right now apparently is that of Nazam Hussain. He was a co-plotter, with Usman Khan, of the London Bridge terror attack. Along with pipe-bomber Jack Coulson, Hussain could well have his sentence cut by February 2022.

It is believed that by March 2022, Rangzieb Ahmed could also be looking at his freedom. Ahmed was in charge of two other men who formed an Al-Qaida cell.

Jawad Akbar, is another looking forward to March. He is one of the five men who plotted the Bluewater shopping centre terror attack in Kent, back in 2004. They also planned to hit London’s Ministry Of Sound nightclub.

The Islamic extremist who was visited in jail by Salman Abedi – the Manchester Arena bomber – is another facing possible early release. Abdalraouf Abdallah is allegedly on the list of convicts to be considered.

“Any terrorist convicted offender released into the community will be subject to some of the strictest licence conditions available”, commented a Parole Board spokesman.

An act introduced in 2020 is responsible for these prisoners possibly getting out of jail early. The Terrorist Offenders (Restriction of Early Release) Act 2020, has already seen 117 inmates go in front of the Parole Board. Of these, 14 were refused, but 11 had been released.

As the Parole Board spokesman explained, due to their complexity, terror cases usually take longer to be considered. Before the necessary evidence can be placed before the panel, each case must go through painstaking and thorough processes.

A key part of many terrorist parole reviews are intelligence reports from the security services. These panels are formed by serving, and former, judges, prosecutors, prison governors, chief constables, psychologists, and psychiatrists. All of whom require top-level security clearance because they will be exposed to hearing sensitive evidence, added the spokesman, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

