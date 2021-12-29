Welsh Government bans the words ‘Her Majesty’ and ‘Brexit’ among others

An A-Z style guide has been drawn up by the Labour-run Welsh Government, listing politically correct ‘do not use’ words and phrases that the 32,440 civil servants in Wales must adhere to. It was updated on December 20, and the work to compile this guide was funded by taxpayers’ money.

Among terms banned by the list, are ‘HM Government’, with civil servants being instructed to say ‘UK Government’ instead. BAME is also banned. ‘Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic’, is to be used now says the guide. The phrase ‘able-bodied’, must from now on be replaced with ‘non-disabled’.

Referencing the use of metaphors, staff have been told to avoid their use, being advised, “They do not say what you actually mean, and lead to slower comprehension of your content”.

“Use transition period to refer to the time between 1 February and 31 December 2020”, instructs the guide, telling staff that ‘Brexit has happened’, so now the word must be replaced.

One civil servant commented, “They are just words and phrases used every day by ordinary people”, adding, “It is a massive A-Z, but the only one missing is W for woke. It is just getting so nit-picking, well if I was allowed to say that”.

“It is like looking over your shoulder every time you send an email. Big Brother of words and phrases”, said another member of staff.

Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservative party in the Senedd, according to The Times, claimed that the government in Wales had “well and truly lost the plot”, called the list “nonsense”.

“Only last week we had ministers cancelling ‘women’ from sex education in Wales, and now they’re consigning Brexit and Her Majesty to the political correctness bin. It’s a bonkers misuse of public money and a complete and utter waste of time. Civil servants who are just looking to get on with their day job shouldn’t be subjected to such nonsense”, said Mr Davies.

He continued, “And to be frank, the Labour Welsh government has much more important things it should be tackling, such as the chronic problems in our NHS, and our crumbling road infrastructure, which continues to serve as a national embarrassment”.

“Wasting energy on problems that don’t even exist sadly epitomises the current socialist regime we have in Cardiff Bay, who seem intent on imposing a woke ideology right across Welsh public life”, he concluded.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government told express.co.uk, “This is pure nonsense. Anyone reading this style guide can see that Brexit has happened and Her Majesty is not a banned word”.

