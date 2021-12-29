WATCH: Lockdown rule-breakers publicly shamed in China.

LOCKDOWN rule-breakers in China were publicly shamed and paraded through the streets on Tuesday, December 28, in front of a large crowd in Guangxi region’s Jingxi city.

The four people on display to the public were said to have broken Covid protocols by trying to transport illegal migrants across China’s borders while they remained largely closed due to the pandemic, according to Guangxi News. Jingxi is near the Chinese border with Vietnam.

The newspaper said the parade – which saw four masked suspects in hazmat suits carry placards displaying their photos and names – provided a ‘real-life warning’ to the public, and ‘deterred border-related crimes’.

Photos from the event, as reported in the Daily Mail, shows each suspect held by two police officers – wearing face shields, masks and hazmat suits – and surrounded by a circle of police in riot gear, some holding guns.

The parade comes a few days after the worst corona outbreak since March 2020 and the dictatorial leadership of the country is doing everything possible to suppress any resistance to the rigorous containment measures. China has been attempting to operate a zero-Covid policy.

However, China reported 209 Covid cases on December 28, which followed 200 cases from the previous day – both the highest number of cases in three months.

“The aim is to intimidate the population with draconian penalties – fines for minor offences, imprisonment for larger offences. But even that does not seem to be enough for the regime,” writes German newspaper Bild, who called the parade; the “March of Shame”.

In related news, on December 22, the city of Xi’an in China ordered its entire population – 13 million residents – to stay at home and be indoors due to growing Covid concerns.

